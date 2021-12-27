Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $67,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

ITW stock opened at $240.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $228.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.