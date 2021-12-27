Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.45.

GWLIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of GWLIF traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. 17,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,436. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $32.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.15.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

