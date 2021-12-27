Greystone Financial Group LLC Buys 952 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 374,192 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,937,000 after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 21.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,114,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $592,159,000 after buying an additional 1,945,930 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 202,679 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,046 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.31 on Monday. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.