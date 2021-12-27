Greystone Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Greystone Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,982 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $564.00 to $659.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company reported a “solid” Q3 results, an even better outlook for Q4, and also delivered a “big” dividend increase and a “robust” buyback, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Broadcom should produce mid-single-digit sales growth through a cycle, with margin expansion and capital allocation driving earnings, free cash flows, and dividend growth per share at double-digit CAGR, Stein adds. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $654.39.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $664.80 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $670.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $274.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $569.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.33%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 392 shares of company stock worth $223,723 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

