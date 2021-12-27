Greystone Financial Group LLC Sells 15,503 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,503 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

