Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

GH opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average of $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 44.55% and a negative net margin of 118.80%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.56.

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy bought 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.36 per share, with a total value of $5,142,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $524,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.