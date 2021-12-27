Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.55. Guild shares last traded at $13.55, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

GHLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Guild alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $827.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $412.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($999.00) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 67.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after buying an additional 333,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Guild by 304.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.