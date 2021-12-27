GWM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 71.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPT shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.40.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $94.70 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.62, for a total transaction of $168,210.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.89, for a total transaction of $4,060,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,697 shares of company stock valued at $21,475,760. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

