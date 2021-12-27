GWM Advisors LLC Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,166 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,995 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 213.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,387,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,103 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,640.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,137,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957,251 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,863,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,067,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 1,058,641 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $44.37 on Monday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $31.19 and a 52 week high of $47.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

