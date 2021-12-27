GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

HASI opened at $53.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.69 and a 52 week high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 42.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

