GWM Advisors LLC Invests $370,000 in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.25 and a 52 week high of $107.15.

