GWM Advisors LLC Purchases 18,897 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,897 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kaleyra were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kaleyra by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleyra by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 89,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Avi S. Katz sold 27,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $337,964.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $541,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,420 over the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.58 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.56. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). Kaleyra had a negative net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

