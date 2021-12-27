H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Acquires £2,000 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,642.36).
SLNG stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.28. H C Slingsby plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59.
H C Slingsby Company Profile
