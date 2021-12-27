H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) Insider Acquires £2,000 in Stock

H C Slingsby plc (LON:SLNG) insider Morgan Morris purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.64) per share, with a total value of £2,000 ($2,642.36).

SLNG stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.10) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £2.47 million and a PE ratio of 4.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 185.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 215.28. H C Slingsby plc has a 52 week low of GBX 140 ($1.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 310 ($4.10). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.59.

H C Slingsby Company Profile

H C Slingsby plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the merchanting and distribution of industrial and commercial equipment in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of incidental purchasing supplies for various sectors, such as handling and lifting, wheel and castor, ladder and step, storage and shelving, office, safety and security, personal protective equipment and work wear, cleaning and hygiene, mailroom and packaging, workshop and maintenance, waste and recycling, premise, locker and cloakroom, sign and label, and flooring and matting.

