Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 78,504 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HWKN stock opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $826.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.66. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.32 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

