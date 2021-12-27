Head-To-Head Comparison: Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 845.38%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $28.67, suggesting a potential upside of 400.29%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics -0.26% -0.17% -0.06% Sorrento Therapeutics -692.36% -166.48% -42.75%

Volatility and Risk

Acorda Therapeutics has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Sorrento Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.17 -$99.59 million $1.57 1.52 Sorrento Therapeutics $39.99 million 43.89 -$298.46 million ($1.23) -4.66

Acorda Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.