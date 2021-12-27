Head to Head Contrast: Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) & Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alibaba Group and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alibaba Group 15.27% 12.32% 7.93% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

23.7% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Alibaba Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alibaba Group and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alibaba Group 2 4 26 0 2.75 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alibaba Group presently has a consensus price target of $233.86, suggesting a potential upside of 97.08%. Given Alibaba Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alibaba Group is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alibaba Group and Molecular Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alibaba Group $109.48 billion 2.94 $22.98 billion $6.97 17.02 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.03 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats Molecular Data on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale. The Cloud Computing segment consists of Alibaba Cloud, which offers elastic computing, database, storage and content delivery network, large scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, a machine learning platform, and other services provide for enterprises of different sizes across various industries. The Digital Media & Entertainment segment relates to the Youko Tudou and UC Browser business. The Innovation Initiatives and Others segment includes businesses such as AutoNavi, DingTalk, Tmall Genie, and others. The company was founded by Chung Tsai and Yun Ma on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Molecular Data Company Profile

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

