Head to Head Review: Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Absci and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 2 0 2.17 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

Absci presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 199.88%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 65.11%. Given Absci’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than SomaLogic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Absci shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Absci and SomaLogic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 167.94 -$14.35 million N/A N/A SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SomaLogic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Absci.

Profitability

This table compares Absci and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -1,332.67% -263.71% -19.65% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SomaLogic beats Absci on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

