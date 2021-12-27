Head-To-Head Review: First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) & Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Bank of America shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bank of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Horizon and Bank of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Horizon 0 2 2 0 2.50 Bank of America 2 4 16 0 2.64

First Horizon currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.54%. Bank of America has a consensus price target of $46.68, suggesting a potential upside of 5.08%. Given First Horizon’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Horizon is more favorable than Bank of America.

Dividends

First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Horizon pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of America pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Horizon has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Bank of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Horizon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Horizon and Bank of America’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Horizon $3.39 billion 2.59 $845.00 million $1.76 9.07 Bank of America $93.75 billion 3.88 $17.89 billion $3.33 13.34

Bank of America has higher revenue and earnings than First Horizon. First Horizon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Horizon and Bank of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Horizon 30.55% 14.67% 1.34% Bank of America 33.10% 12.16% 1.02%

Risk and Volatility

First Horizon has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of America has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of America beats First Horizon on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. The Regional Banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers. The Specialty Banking segment consists of lines of business that deliver product offerings and services with specialized industry knowledge. The Corporate segment focuses on corporate support functions such as risk management, audit, accounting, finance, executive office, and corporate communications. The company was founded by Frank S. Davis in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses. The Global Wealth and Investment Management provides client experience through a network of financial advisors focused on to meet their needs through a full set of investment management, brokerage, banking, and retirement products. The Global Banking segment deals with lending-related products and services, integrated working capital management and treasury solutions to clients, and underwriting and advisory services. The Global Markets segment includes sales and trading services, as well as research, to institutional clients across fixed-income, credit, currency, commodity, and equity businesses. The All Other segment consists of asset and liability management activities, equity investments, non-core mortgage loans and servicing activities, the net impact of periodic revisions

