Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,947,000 after acquiring an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $168.83 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

