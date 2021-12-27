Herold Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 43,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Citigroup by 242.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 25.2% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on C. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

C opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.79. The company has a market capitalization of $122.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.40 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

