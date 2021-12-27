Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $553,000 in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ABB

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

