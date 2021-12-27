Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 48.40%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

