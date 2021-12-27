Herold Advisors Inc. Takes $504,000 Position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Shares of NULG stock opened at $68.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.17. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $34.04.

