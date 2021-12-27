Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $53.05

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.05 and last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 3477 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.04.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 23,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $1,179,987.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326. 3.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,216,000 after acquiring an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter worth $20,743,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,547,000 after acquiring an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hillenbrand by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 978,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 247,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

