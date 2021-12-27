Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 206,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 176,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on HLT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $154.71 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $155.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.