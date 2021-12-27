Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NYSE HIMS opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31. Hims & Hers Health has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum bought 81,100 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 45.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

