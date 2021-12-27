Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

HEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,403 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 164,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,091. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09. Holly Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

