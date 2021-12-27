ICHI (ICHI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $76,379.00

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $22.15 million and approximately $76,379.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $5.47 or 0.00010632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062613 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,060.47 or 0.07891909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00055865 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,526.47 or 1.00146530 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,049,230 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

