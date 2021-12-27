IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,420,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,302,000 after purchasing an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,758,000 after purchasing an additional 96,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $645.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $626.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $455.23 and a 12 month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.