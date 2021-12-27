IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,019 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $72,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 175.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $645.02 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $626.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total transaction of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.50.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

