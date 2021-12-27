Idle Price Hits $2.89 on Top Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Idle coin can now be bought for approximately $2.89 or 0.00005680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a market cap of $8.58 million and approximately $63,997.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00061120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.54 or 0.07904725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.23 or 0.00077164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00056100 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,848.07 or 1.00021428 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007655 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,752 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

