Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC cut its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $240.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.89 and a 12-month high of $246.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

