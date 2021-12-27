IMA Wealth Inc. Takes $31,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.90. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $25.26.

