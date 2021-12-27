IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMIAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMIAY opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49. IMI has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $49.46.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.