ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Acquired by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 105.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,865 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ImmunityBio worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after buying an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 135.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 142.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 196,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 115,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 54.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

