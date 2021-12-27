ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.5%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.76 and last traded at $6.83. Approximately 9,310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,255,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

