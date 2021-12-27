ING Groep NV Acquires 965 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 56.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 160.2% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 31.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRE opened at $62.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $63.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

