ING Groep NV Boosts Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in News were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in News by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,684,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,908,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in News by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,321,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,292,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,386,000 after acquiring an additional 665,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in News by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,623,000 after acquiring an additional 360,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,124,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,586,000 after buying an additional 1,274,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.33 on Monday. News Co. has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.96.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

