ING Groep NV Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,457,000 after buying an additional 77,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GPC opened at $135.37 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $93.62 and a 12-month high of $139.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.96.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

