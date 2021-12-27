ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 310,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,096 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. Stack Financial Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 115,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bank OZK boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

NYSE EMN opened at $117.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $96.27 and a one year high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

