ING Groep NV Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 45.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 31.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 8.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total value of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTX opened at $410.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.32. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.