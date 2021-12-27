ING Groep NV Makes New Investment in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 18,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 459.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 32,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 67.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 7.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 56,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NYSE LYV opened at $118.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $127.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.69 and its 200 day moving average is $94.45.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

