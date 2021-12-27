Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Trading Down 4.4%

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) shares were down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 105,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,828,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $613,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,569,000 after purchasing an additional 651,621 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,433,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

