Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells 20,183 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP John Page sold 20,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $4,080,397.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $6.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.93. 868,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,898. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.09 and a 1-year high of $208.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after buying an additional 19,022 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

