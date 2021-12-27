Insider Selling: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Sells 203,153 Shares of Stock

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 203,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$431,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,720.36.
Shares of CVE:SEV opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile
