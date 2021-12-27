Insider Selling: Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Sells 203,153 Shares of Stock

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (CVE:SEV) Director Raouf Youssef Halim sold 203,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.13, for a total transaction of C$431,862.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 563,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,197,720.36.

Shares of CVE:SEV opened at C$2.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$74.00 million and a P/E ratio of -4.78. Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.96.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc operates as an analog semiconductor company in Canada and China. The company offers virtual reality (VR) products, including VR7050 to enable lightweight and ultra-thin active interconnects for gesture recognition and motion control backhaul; augmented reality (AR) -Connect, an integrated cable, connector, and embedded chipset product line for AR vision systems and wearable computing devices; and DreamWeVR to support high-bandwidth, near-zero latency VR head-mounted displays, and AR glasses.

