Insight 2811 Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 774,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 25.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $43,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 116.2% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 840,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after acquiring an additional 451,961 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,712,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,601,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,964,000 after purchasing an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,816.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 100,581 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 463,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 96,774 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,552. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.