Insight 2811 Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Insight 2811 Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 315.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 229,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 174,090 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,062,000 after acquiring an additional 30,830 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 74,429 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $165.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.19. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.45 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.