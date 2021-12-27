Insight 2811 Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.44. 4,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,832. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.49. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $128.07 and a one year high of $155.01.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

