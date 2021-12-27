Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 863 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Insight 2811 Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 545,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,281,000 after buying an additional 54,762 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 25.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.67. 30,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,156. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.22. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $102.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.18.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.