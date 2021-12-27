Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.18

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.18 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 8349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 8,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $644,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $1,298,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,301,650 shares of company stock worth $95,516,240. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

